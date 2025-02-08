Critics Choice Awards 2025: Hannah Einbinder bags 'Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series' award for her role in 'Hacks'

California [US], February 8 : Actress and writer Hannah Einbinder won her first Critics Choice Award in the category of 'Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy' for her performance in the comedy series 'Hacks'.

Hannah played the role of Ava Daniel in the HBO Max comedy series 'Hacks'. It was jointly created by Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs, and Jen Statsky.

Hannah and Michael Urie took the stage at the same time to accept their respective Critics Choice Awards after the former grabbed the win in the category of 'Best Supporting Actor in Comedy Series' for his performance in 'Shrinking'.

In her acceptance speech, the actress expressed her concern about the nation's current climate crisis as per The Hollywood Reporter.

"We are on the brink of a really dark era of climate denial and Chevron scientists knew in the '70s that plastic recycling was not efficient," said Hannah as she began her speech.

She continued, "They knew that only nine percent of plastic is actually recycled, and even from that nine percent, it's only recycled one time. The fossil fuel industry is to blame for the climate crisis and they need to pay to clean up the mess that they made. I just want to encourage everyone to fight for each other ... hopefully we can all use our voices on this issue because planet Earth will be fine. It's humanity that's in trouble." said Hannah as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

The actress was nominated along with Liza Colon for 'Bear', Janelle James for 'Abbott Elementary', Stephanie Koenig for 'English Teacher', Patti LuPone for 'Agatha All Along' and Annie Potts for 'Young Sheldon'.

This win marks the first Critics Choice Award for the actress Hannah. She was previously nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 2022.

Urie's award is both his first Critics Choice nomination and win.

The 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards is currently taking place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. It is currently streaming LIVE in India on Lionsgate Play.

