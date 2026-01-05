Critics Choice Awards 2026: Chelsea Handler remembers Hollywood legend Diane Keaton

Los Angeles [US], January 5 : Chelsea Handler paid tribute to Hollywood icon Diane Keaton as she returned to host the Critics Choice Awards on January 4.

The comedian, who hosted the show for the fourth year in a row, used her outfit to remember the late actor.

During the ceremony, Handler made several outfit changes. For one of her stage appearances, she wore a tailored suit. According to PEOPLE, Handler told the audience that the look was a tribute to Diane Keaton, who was known for wearing sharp suits at public events. Handler said the outfit was a nod to Keaton's unique style.

Earlier in the evening, Handler wore a strapless champagne-colored gown with a draped top. On the red carpet, she appeared in a forest green off-the-shoulder gown with a straight skirt. Like previous years, she changed outfits multiple times during the show.

Handler first hosted the Critics Choice Awards in 2023. Since then, she has returned every year and is known for quick outfit changes during the ceremony. Last year, according to PEOPLE, the actress hosted the event while wearing an arm bandage due to a health issue, but still appeared in several looks.

Diane Keaton passed away on October 11 at the age of 79. Born Diane Hall in Los Angeles in 1946, she was the eldest of four children. Her father worked as a civil engineer, while her mother encouraged her creative interests. Keaton never married but was linked to actors Warren Beatty, Al Pacino, and Woody Allen during her life.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor