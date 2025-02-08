Critics Choice Awards: Michael Urie is Best Supporting Actor in comedy series for 'Shrinking'

California [US], February 8 : Actor Michael Urie bagged the 30th Critics Choice Award in the 'Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series' category for his performance in the show 'Shrinking'.

He was nominated along with actors Paul W Downs, Asher Grodman, Harvey Guillen, Brandon Scott Jones and Tyler James Williams.

Following his win, the 'Ugly Betty' actor took a moment to tease his 82-year-old co-star, Harrison Ford during his acceptance speech, People reported.

He joked in front of the audience and said, "Harrison Ford is this great up-and-comer, who is so amazing." His quip drew several laughs from the audience during the show.

Michael also paid his gratitude to the Shrinking lead actor Jason Segel for being both an "incredible leader" and "an incredible actor," as quoted by People magazine.

The actor plays the role of Brian in 'Shrinking,' the best friend to Segel's character Jimmy Laird who is a grieving therapist who begins to break the rules by telling his clients exactly what he thinks.

The show was jointly created by Bill Lawrence, Jason Segel and Brett Goldstein and starred Jason Segel, Luke Tennie, Lukita Maxwell, Christa Miller and Ted McGinley in the lead roles.

Michael is also known for his performance in the comedy Television series 'Ugly Betty' which starred him alongside actress America Ferrera, Eric Mabius and Alan Dale in the lead roles.

The 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards is currently taking place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. It showcases some of Hollywood's brightest stars.

After a month-long delay due to California's devastating wildfires, the event finally took centre stage on February 7 (Early Saturday morning in India), and celebrities came out in full force to celebrate the best in film and television.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor