Critics Choice Awards postponed again due to LA fires

Los Angeles (California) [US], January 18 : The Critics Choice Awards, originally slated for January 14 in Santa Monica, has been rescheduled once again due to the ongoing wildfires ravaging Los Angeles, reported the Hollywood Reporter.

After two prior postponements, the event will now take place on February 7, 2024, at the Barker Hangar, located just miles away from the areas hardest hit by the fires, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.

The awards ceremony was initially set to air live on E! but was postponed to January 26 before the fires prompted another delay.

The new date was announced by the Critics Choice Association (CCA), which expressed its concern for those affected by the fires.

Joey Berlin, CEO of the Critics Choice Association, issued a statement last week addressing the devastation, "This unfolding tragedy has already had a profound impact on our community. All our thoughts and prayers are with those battling the devastating fires and with all who have been affected," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The event will still take place at Barker Hangar, a venue situated near the Pacific Palisades, an area that has seen thousands of evacuations and significant property damage.

Additionally, the Pasadena-Altadena area has been battling a separate wildfire. As a result of the rescheduled date, the planned "Live from E!: Critics Choice Awards" red carpet special will no longer be part of the event, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Chelsea Handler will host the Critics Choice Awards for the third consecutive year. The ceremony will recognize the top nominees for the year, with TV shows like 'Wicked', 'Conclave', and 'Shogun' among the frontrunners.

The postponement of the Critics Choice Awards adds to a growing list of Hollywood events impacted by the wildfires.

The Oscars nominations announcement has been delayed twice, now scheduled for January 23, and several premieres and parties have been cancelled or rescheduled, including events for 'Wolf Man', 'Unstoppable', and 'Better Man'.

The BAFTA Tea Party in Beverly Hills was also called off, and the AFI Awards were postponed.

New York City events were similarly affected, with the premiere of 'Back in Action' being cancelled and a number of screenings, including 'Goosebumps: The Vanishing', postponed.

