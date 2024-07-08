Cross detective series to be out on this date

Los Angeles [US], July 8 : Aldis Hodge-starrer 'Cross' has got a major update.

On Monday, Prime Video announced the premiere date and revealed the key art for the long-awaited new crime thiller series.

The show will be out on November 14.

From Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television, Cross is a complex, twisted, pulse-pounding thriller created by showrunner and executive producer Ben Watkins, based upon the characters from James Patterson's best-selling Alex Cross book series. In advance of its Season One debut, the series was renewed for a second season at Prime Video's inaugural upfront presentation.

Cross also stars Isaiah Mustafa, Juanita Jennings, Alona Tal, Samantha Walkes, Caleb Elijah, Melody Hurd, Jennifer Wigmore, Eloise Mumford, and Ryan Eggold.

Watkins serves as showrunner and executive produces the series via his Blue Monday Productions banner. Sam Ernst, Jim Dunn, and Craig Siebels also executive produce, with James Patterson, Bill Robinson, and Patrick Santa executive producing for James Patterson Entertainment. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost are executive producing for Skydance Television.

Cross is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television.

