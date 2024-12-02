Cultural performances, collaborative celebrations mark day 2 of 25th Hornbill Festival

Kisama (Nagaland) [India], December 2 : The 25th edition of the renowned Hornbill Festival continued to dazzle attendees on its second day with vibrant cultural performances and exciting collaborations at the Heritage Village in Kisama.

Running from December 1 to December 10, this year's festival is poised to be a grand celebration of Nagaland's rich cultural heritage, alongside global artistic partnerships.

Dressed in vibrant traditional attire, the troupes were clicked waiting to perform on the second day of the 25th Hornbill Festival at Kisama, Nagaland.

One of the key highlights of this year's festival is the participation of Mari Mathias, a celebrated Welsh folk and indie singer-songwriter, whose performance at the event has generated significant anticipation. Known for blending traditional Welsh folk with modern indie influences, Mathias' music strikes a chord with diverse audiences worldwide.

In a recent interview with ANI, Mathias shared her excitement about performing in India, particularly in Nagaland, where she believes cultural exchange plays a crucial role in strengthening the ties between nations.

"Cultural exchange is vital for building lasting relationships between countries," Mathias said, adding, "It helps us understand one another better, fostering respect and deeper connections that transcend borders."

The Hornbill Festival, often referred to as the 'Festival of Festivals', is known for its diverse cultural performances, including music, dance, and traditional art forms.

This year, the festival is adding an international dimension to its programming through a collaboration with the British Council and the State of Nagaland.

The partnership, formed under the banner of 'Wales in India 2024,' highlights the long-standing commitment of both the British Council and the Welsh Government to promote cultural exchange.

As part of this collaboration, Mathias and fellow Welsh folk musician Gareth Bonello will perform alongside local Naga artist Seyievinuo Chuzho and Khasi artist Benedict Skhemlang Hynniewta.

The cross-cultural musical performances are expected to be a major draw for festival-goers, showcasing an exciting blend of Welsh and Naga musical traditions.

The British Council's involvement, which was officially announced during a visit by Nagaland's Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio to Wales in October, highlights the growing relationship between the UK and Nagaland.

The initiative is also supported by the British Deputy High Commission in Kolkata, Wales Arts International, and the Indian Wales Culture Fund, which aims to foster new platforms for both Indian and Welsh artists.

In addition to the musical performances, the festival offers several discussion sessions that explore the intersections of culture, art, and education.

