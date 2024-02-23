Curious moviegoers flock to watch 'Article 370'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23 : The action-packed political drama 'Article 370' released in theatres on Friday.

In Jammu people flocked to watch the movie.

"Modi ji has done good work. We're excited to see what 370 is, and what happened that people don't know. They are excited to see it," a moviegoer said.

Another viewer said, "We have come here to see that special status like 370 has been given. Jammu is developing now. There have been many changes, there is peace, and there is development. It feels like seeing the Indian flag everywhere."

At a Guwahati cinemas, a fan told ANI, "We expect from the film that it will show the truth. We have our exam tomorrow, but we came to see the movie. Modi ji said in his speech to watch the movie."

PM Narendra Modi had spoken about the film at a recent rally in Jammu. The Prime minister was speaking at Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu during his second visit to the Jammu region since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

Another cinegoer said, "The director is very good, he also has made Uri."

Other viewers said, "If the movie is based on facts then it is going to be more fun to watch and we expect the direction should also be fine. We have seen the documentary, now we will also watch the film from an entertainment point of view."

Directed by National Award-winning Aditya Suhas Jambhale the political drama is headlined by Yami Gautam and Priyamani.

Yami Gautam said earlier, "'Article 370' is a bold chapter of India's history. A political-action-drama inspired by true events, which will show an in-depth portrayal of how intelligence and politics work hand in hand to take some of the most important decisions that change the course of a nation. I am hopeful that the audience will enjoy this genre-defining film. Personally, for me as an actor, this film gave me the opportunity to delve into newer depths of complexities and once again gave me a role that hasn't been treaded before."

The film has been produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor