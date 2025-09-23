Customs raid Prithviraj Sukumaran, Dulquer Salmaan's houses over suspected luxury car tax evasion

Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 23 : As part of Operation Numkoor, customs officials conducted raids at the residences of film actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Dulquer Salmaan.

Raids followed the discovery that luxury cars were being smuggled into India via Bhutan without paying taxes.

Raids are being carried out at 30 locations in Kerala today.

Raids are being conducted at various locations in Kozhikode as well.

According to customs sources, these vehicles are brought by middlemen from Bhutan and sold in India.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dulquer has the Tamil and Telugu bilingual film, 'Kaantha' in the pipeline. A teaser of the film was unveiled on the actor's 42nd birthday, focusing on an estranged relationship between a father and son.

Prithviraj was seen in 'Sarzameen', an action thriller film written and directed by Kayoze Irani. Produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions, in collaboration with Star Studios, the film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kajol, and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

