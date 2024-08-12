'Cuteness overload': Bipasha Basu celebrates 21 months of her daughter Devi with adorable video

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12 : Actor Bipasha Basu celebrated her daughter Devi's 21-month birthday.

On Monday, Bipasha shared an adorable video on Instagram and wrote, "Warning!!! Cuteness Overload. 21 months."

In the video, Devi can be seen singing a song, sitting in her mother's lap.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

Bipasha also dropped pictures of the celebration on Instagram Story where the little one can be seen cutting the cake. Devi looks cute in a blue gown.

Another picture showcases mumma Bipasha talking with her 'Bestie' and captioned it, "Non stop chatting with my bestie."

Bipasha always treats her fans with a glimpse of Devi's adorable moments.

Bipasha and Karan's journey of love began on the set of Bhushan Patel's film 'Alone' in 2015, where they first met and later tied the knot in April 2016, after a year of dating. The couple welcomed their daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover, on November 12, 2022.

Announcing the arrival of their bundle of joy, Bipasha took to Instagram to share the joyous news along with the name of their daughter, signifying her as the physical manifestation of their love and blessings.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor