Cuteness overloaded: Soha Ali Khan, daughter Inaaya soak up the sun, check out pic

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30 : Soha Ali Khan, along with her husband Kunal Kemmu and their daughter Inaaya, is currently enjoying her holiday in Australia.

On Saturday, Soha shared a picture with her daughter while soaking up the sun. She wrote in the caption, "Girls just wanna have sun."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1dsAKYic7A/?hl=en

Soha wore a purple crop top with denim shorts and a white jacket.

While little Inaaya wore a purple furry jacket with black pants.

The mother-daughter duo can seen smiling while posing for the camera on the beach.

As soon as the actor uploaded the picture, fans and followers chimed in the comment section.

Soha's sister Saba Pataudi wrote, "Beach bums beautiful."

One of the users wrote, "Cuteness overloaded.

Another user commented, "Cutie pie."

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu got married in 2015 and welcomed their daughter Inaaya in 2017.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kunal will be soon making his directorial debut with the upcoming film 'Madgaon Express'.The film is headlined by Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwari, Nora Fatehi and Divyendu. The film is said to be a comedy-drama. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Soha was last seen in the web series 'Hush Hush' alongside Juhi Chawla, Kritika Kamra and Karishma Tanna.

