Cynthia Erivo, Jeremy Renner join Red Sea Fest speaker lineup

Washington [US], December 5 : 'Wicked' star Cynthia Erivo, Jeremy Renner and Sarah Jessica Parker are set for informal conversations at the Red Sea Film Festival for the fourth edition of the indie film showcase in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, according to the organisers, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The Red Sea announced new "In Conversation With..." sessions with Oscar winner Brendan Fraser and actor Shraddha Kapoor.

Erivo, who portrays Elphaba opposite Ariana Grande as Glinda in Wicked, based on Gregory Maguire's best-selling novel, will be among the latest guests to share stories about their careers and lives.

"Fraser is headed to Saudi Arabia amid a career resurgence after his performance in Darren Aronofsky's The Whale, the drama that re-opened Hollywood's eyes to the actor's talents. Parker is iconic for Carrie Bradshaw, one of four principal stars of the landmark HBO comedy series Sex and the City, as well as its two big-screen adaptations and sequel series And Just Like That," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The 2024 Red Sea Film Festival, set to take place from December 5 to 14 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia will celebrate global cinematic talent with the honouring of Bollywood icon Aamir Khan and Oscar-nominated actress Emily Blunt.

Held in the port city of Jeddah, the Red Sea Film Festival, now in its fourth edition, is one of the most happening cultural events in the Middle East.

The Red Sea festival runs through December 14, announced earlier "In Conversation With..." sessions with Emily Blunt, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas, Olivia Wilde and Michelle Yeo, Oscar winner for Everything Everywhere All at Once and star of Wicked, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

