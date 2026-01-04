Cynthia Erivo shares if she would play Elphaba in 'Wicked' on Broadway

Washington DC [US], January 4 : Actor and singer Cynthia Erivo has suggested that she is unlikely to reprise the role of Elphaba in the Broadway stage production of 'Wicked', stating that the success of the film adaptation should allow space for other performers to take on the iconic character, according to People.

Speaking on a recent episode of The View, the 38-year-old actor was asked whether she would ever return to Broadway as Elphaba after starring in Wicked: For Good. Erivo said she felt doing so might be "a little selfish," given the wide reach of the film adaptation. "We've been given such a gift with this version, and everyone is seeing it," she said, adding that the movie's accessibility allows audiences around the world to experience the story.

Erivo explained that the film's popularity could open doors for more actresses to step into the role on stage. "What's wonderful about this particular film now is that I think it provides more room for other women to go do the role on Broadway," she said. Her comments drew praise from the show's hosts: Joy Behar called the sentiment generous, and Sunny Hostin applauded her outlook, according to People.

The role of Elphaba was first played on Broadway by Idina Menzel in 2003 and has since been portrayed by several notable performers, including Stephanie J. Block, Shoshana Bean, Lindsay Mendez and Jessica Vosk. The current Broadway Elphaba is Lencia Kebede, who made her debut in March and is the first Black actress to play the role full-time.

Erivo herself has a strong theatre background. She won the 2016 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her performance as Celie in The Colour Purple. Up next, she is set to take on 23 characters in a one-woman production of Dracula in London's West End. Speaking about the project, Erivo admitted she is nervous but excited about the challenge, according to People.

In addition to Dracula, Erivo's upcoming projects include the stage-to-screen adaptation Prima Facie and the film Children of Blood and Bone, scheduled for release in 2027.

