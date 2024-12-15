Cynthia Erivo slept for '2 to 3 hours' at night while filming ‘Wicked’

Los Angeles, Dec 15 Actress Cynthia Erivo revealed that she only got to hit the snooze button for about two to three hours at night during the shoot for her film “Wicked”.

During a screening of Wicked and Q&A with Kristen Bell at the Academy Museum's the Ted Mann Theatre in Los Angeles, the actress, 37, shared that she sacrificed sleep while playing Elphaba in the recently released film.

“I think I consciously run towards things that will use me physically, as well as mentally, because I believe that the body and the mind are intrinsically, truly intrinsically linked,” Erivo said, reports people.com.

She added: “Sometimes the body is the thing that tells the mind what to do, and sometimes the mind is the thing that will tell the body what to do because I feel like I'm a very physical person. I want both things to be in action. I want both things to be being used.”

The actress then shared that she’s torn about whether or not pushing herself for her roles is “healthy," as she detailed she would sleep for less than three hours a night while filming “Wicked”.

According to the actress, she would first wake up for a two-hour workout, which would be followed by sitting in the makeup chair for up to two hours to be ready for her 5 a.m. call time.

The star explained that exercising routinely was necessary because her body had to be conditioned for the flying stunts.

“I had never flown before. I just knew I wanted to, I'd flown a small amount, but nothing like this before,” Erivo said, reports people.com.

“And that requires your core to be the strongest you could possibly be, because the wires will take you from one place to another."

“JoMcLaren, my stunt coordinator, was so good with me. She was like, 'Are you sure you want to do all of this?' And I said, 'Yes,' " she continued. "And so what I would need to do is be ready enough so that when the wires are working to move me from point A to point B to point C, if we're doing a loop to loop, which is that big loop, I have to get myself over and round without my legs just falling behind me.”

For Erivo, several “self-inflicted” lifestyle choices have helped to ensure that she can maintain her intense routine.

“I learned that an infrared sauna blanket is very helpful with the bruising on the inside,” Erivo said. “I learned that a therapist is also really helpful with the bruising on the inside. I live a little bit like a monk when I'm doing these things."

“I naturally don't drink or smoke or eat meat or any of those things. I'm sorry, I'm very boring, but I am in my house," she continued.

