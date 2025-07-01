Cynthia Erivo to produce sci-fi action thriller 'Saturation Point'

Washington [US], July 1 : Academy Award nominee Cynthia Erivo is set to produce a high-octane adaptation of Adrian Tchaikovsky's acclaimed sci-fi action thriller 'Saturation Point' for Universal Pictures.

The film, based on Tchaikovsky's novel, expands Erivo's footprint as a producer.

Variety reported that Minnie Schedeen, known for her previous works on 'Exoplanet' and 'Demon of Brownsville Road', will write the screenplay, bringing Tchaikovsky's gripping narrative to life on the big screen.

The film is centred on Dr Jasmine Marks, a fearless leader who heads a search-and-rescue mission into The Zone a dangerous section of rainforest situated along the equator, where life forms struggle to survive in the harsh, inhospitable climate.

As Dr Marks ventures deeper into the wilderness, she uncovers chilling truths about the zone's deadly nature and realises that not all intelligent life forms may be human.

Erivo, who is known for her work on 'Wicked' and her Oscar-nominated performance, will produce 'Saturation Point' through her Edith's Daughter production company.

The company inked a first-look deal with Universal last year.

Erivo's portrayal of Elphaba in the hit musical was widely praised, earning her numerous accolades and paving the way for the highly anticipated sequel, 'Wicked: For Good', which is slated for release on November 21, 2025.

In addition to Erivo, 'Saturation Point' will also be produced by Michael Bay and Brad Fuller through their Platinum Dunes banner, which is known for hits like 'A Quiet Place' and 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles'.

The project will be overseen by Alex Ginno, who will serve as the executive producer from Platinum Dunes.

According to Variety, Universal's Ryan Jones and Christine Sun will supervise the production for the studio.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor