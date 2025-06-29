Cynthia Nixon has a keen interest in 'juicy characters'

Los Angeles, June 29 Actress Cynthia Nixon doesn’t like her characters to be one monochromatic or one dimensional. The actress loves to add colours to the characters that she essays.

She feels she's able to "show so many more colours" in her characters at her age, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The 59-year-old actress is best known for portraying Miranda Hobbes in the ‘Sex and the City’ series, films and spin-off series ‘And Just Like That’. She also stars as Ada Brook in hit historical drama ‘The Gilded Age’.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Cynthia said she loves getting her teeth into "juicy characters" and prefers playing those who aren't "always nice".

She told Best UK magazine, "It has always been the same, just very juicy characters. I love characters who aren't always nice or who don't always do the right thing. I'm excited to be at an age where I feel I am being allowed to show so many more colours and have so many more strings in my bow. The characters I am playing now are so different from what I have done before. The rest is about who I'm excited to work with, be directed by and what writers are creating the character and the story”.

Cynthia shared it's sad that some people will only ever associate her with Miranda. She explained, "It's a tremendous blessing. I am so proud of the show, the films and everything else. I love that people are still watching and that new people are discovering it. Miranda gave me so many opportunities. She opened doors for me that never would have been open had it not been for that role”.

“The only real downside is if people only think of me as that character, but I have been lucky to be offered different kinds of roles. I am so proud of Miranda, the shows and the films”, she added.

