D Cali describes glamour, fancy cars in Punjabi music as 'aspirational'

Mumbai, Aug 2 The rising star of urban Punjabi music, D Cali, has opened up on the affinity of Punjabi artists towards showcasing glamour and fancy cars, calling it 'aspirational'.

D Cali, who has recently released his latest single titled 'Personal Jet', from the album 'Urban Domination' told IANS: "There is a saying that Punjabis have big hearts and enjoy living well and lavishly. I believe there's an affinity for showcasing glamour and fancy cars because many people admire and aspire to live life amongst the best things it has to offer, many times beyond their current means, but that’s the thing about aspirations and dreams, there’s no limit.

"Luxury and 'the good life' are often associated with success and achievement, so it’s more aspirational I feel than anything else. Perhaps, Punjabi artists tend to express this aspiration through their music videos, but that in no way defines the extent of Punjabi music. It's a wide umbrella with a rich variety of subgenres that fall under and around the mother genre," he shared.

Talking about the competition in the Punjabi music market, and the mantra he follows to strive, D Cali said: "I feel Punjabi music may have got type cast in a way, with the tone many times, associated with aggression and gangsta’ vibes in the accompanying videos."

Cali's discography includes a string of hits such as 'Desifornia', 'What To Do', 'Radio Girl', 'Chorni', and the recent romantic freestyle 'Teriyan Gallan'.

He further said: "My music falls in the quickly rising 'Urban Punjabi' category, so far it has been about living the good life with a relaxing, chill vibe. I want people to enjoy my music light-heartedly, as it's relatable and catchy, I want the listeners to put it on repeat, often."

Cali shared his creative process of creating music, saying it is not a step-by-step routine, but it all depends on what the day brings.

"Sometimes I try to create the music beat first, then come up with lyrics that would blend with it, or the other way around write the lyrics and then try to find the right music beat that would be catchy and complement the lyrics. Other times I share my ideas and perspective with my music producer and lyricist, and then they try to come up with something according to my style," concluded Cali.

His track 'Personal Jet' blends urban hip-hop with reggae vibes, showcasing his Indian roots and Californian influence. It also embodies his journey and aspirations, showcasing a splendid 'jet-setting' lifestyle.

The music video which is shot in Los Angeles, features a private jet and a luxurious beach bungalow.

