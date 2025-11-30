'Dada' director Ganesh Babu turns producer; to produce director Dhina Raghavan's film with actor Gautham Karthik

Chennai, Nov 30 Director Ganesh Babu, who is best known for having made the critically acclaimed superhit film 'Dada', on Sunday announced that he was launching his own production house, the maiden venture of which would be a political satire that would be directed by Dhina Raghavan and feature actor Gautham Ram Karthik in the lead.

The newly launched production house of the director called 'Draft by GKB' announced the commencement of its maiden venture, Production No. 1, with a traditional pooja ceremony.

The project's pooja ceremony was graced by celebrated filmmakers H. Vinoth, Raju Murugan and producer Five Star K Senthil.

Ganesh K Babu, who officially steps into film production through this project, took to his X timeline to share a note on how significant the launch of his production house was for him.

He wrote, "This isn't just a banner. It's a piece of me. A small dream I carried silently, a dream that kept growing with every film I watched, every story that moved me, every moment that pushed me closer to who I want to be. Today, with a full heart, I'm happy to announce my own Production House. DRAFT BY GKB@draftbygkb. Here begins a new journey."

Director Dhina Raghavan, who makes his directorial debut with this project, is an associate of Director Raju Murugan. He brings clarity of vision, a strong grasp of satire, and a fresh creative approach, making him the ideal choice to helm this genre.

The film, apart from Gautham Karthik, will also feature ace director Selvaraghavan in a path-breaking, never-seen-before character that is sure to intrigue audiences.

Anchana Nethrun, Robbie, P. Vasu, A. Venkatesh, Maaran, Indhumathi, Aditya Kathir and Bakkiyam Sankar too will be seen in important roles in the film.

On the technical front, the film will have music by Sam CS and dialogues by Raju Murugan. Cinematography for the film will be by Pratheep Kaliraja and art direction will be by Tha. Ramalingam. Editing will be by Deepak.

