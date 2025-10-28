'Dada Kishan Ki Jai' song from '120 Bahadur' out now

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 28 : 'Dada Kishan Ki Jai' song from actor Farhan Akhtar's '120 Bahadur' was launched at a grand event in Lucknow on Tuesday.

The song's event witnessed the presence of thousands of fans. The launch was attended by Farhan Akhtar, Sukhwinder Singh, Narpat Singh; son of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, PVC, the actors portraying the soldiers of Charlie Company, the two surviving heroes of the Battle of Rezang La, Subedar Honorary Captain Ram Chander Yadav Ji and Havildar Nihal Singh Ji, SM, and the families of the martyrs, read a press note.

Composed and produced by Salim-Sulaiman, written by Javed Akhtar, and powerfully rendered by Sukhwinder Singh, Dada Kishan Ki Jai is a stirring tribute that beautifully blends patriotism with emotion.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YiYZCBZp3Rg&feature=youtu.be

Based on the Battle of Rezang La during the India-China war, 120 Bahadur features Farhan Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, Param Vir Chakra awardee, who led the 13 Kumaon Regiment in their brave stand against overwhelming Chinese forces in 1962.

Directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment) and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios), 120 Bahadur will be released on November 21.

