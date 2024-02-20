Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024: Bobby Deol wins Best Actor in a Negative Role award for 'Animal'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 20 : Actor Bobby Deol bagged the Best Actor in a Negative Role award for his performance in the action thriller film 'Animal' at the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024.

On Tuesday, taking to Instagram, Dadasaheb Phalke Awards shared a video of the 'Gupt' actor posing with his trophy which they captioned, "Best Actor in a Negative Role- Animal Congratulations @iambobbydeol #BobbyDeol #DPIFFAwards."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3koGAotzYy/

Bobby played the role of the antagonist Abrar Haque in 'Animal' who was actually a mute villain.

'Animal' was helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023. However, it was also criticised for its depiction of misogyny.

'Animal' revolves around a troubled father-son relationship and has Ranbir in the role of Rannvijay Singh, who goes on to exact revenge after there's an assassination attempt on his father. The film raked in over Rs 800 crore at the box office.

The grand award ceremony was also attended by other B-town celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Aditya Roy Kapur, Vikrant Massey, Nayanthara, Shahid Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and others.

Bobby will be next seen in superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna's next film tentatively titled 'NBK109' and also in actor Suriya's next 'Kanguva'

