Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Announces Its Esteemed Advisory Board for 2025

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) proudly announces the distinguished members of its Advisory Board for 2025. The Festival brings together eminent personalities from diverse fields who share a deep commitment to celebrating India’s cinematic brilliance and cultural legacy. The much-awaited 2025 edition of the Festival will take place on the 29th and 30th of October 2025 in Mumbai. Each Advisory Board member brings invaluable expertise, vision, and cultural insight to guide DPIFF in its continued mission of honouring creativity, excellence, and innovation in Indian cinema.

Saurabh Phalke, great-grandson of Dadasaheb Phalke Ji, said:

“It is a profound honour to join the Advisory Board of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival. As the great-grandson of Dadasaheb Phalke Ji, I take immense pride in being part of an initiative that so earnestly upholds his vision and contribution to Indian cinema. DPIFF has emerged as a beacon of integrity and artistic celebration, preserving the spirit of creativity, innovation, and excellence that my grandfather embodied. I deeply appreciate the efforts of the young, passionate team behind this movement and look forward to contributing to its mission of recognising and honouring the cinematic brilliance that continues to define India’s cultural legacy.”

Manish Malhotra, Indian Fashion Designer, shared his thoughts, saying:

“I am deeply honoured to join the Advisory Board of the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival. This prestigious award celebrates the spirit of Indian cinema and the visionary legacy of its founding father. I look forward to supporting the festival in recognizing outstanding talent and upholding the values of creativity, elegance, and excellence that define our cinematic heritage.”

Girija Phalke Marathe, great-granddaughter of Dadasaheb Phalke Ji, said:

“It is a matter of immense pride and heartfelt honour to be associated with the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival. As a descendant of Dadasaheb Phalke Ji, I deeply value the Festival’s commitment to preserving and promoting his timeless legacy — one that laid the very foundation of Indian cinema. This prestigious platform continues to celebrate the spirit of innovation, creativity and artistic excellence that my great ancestor envisioned. I strongly support this remarkable endeavour undertaken by the youth team of DPIFF and look forward to contributing towards its mission of honouring the extraordinary talent that continues to shape and define India’s cinematic heritage.”

Shiamak Davar, Indian Choreographer, expressed:

“I am truly honoured to be invited to serve on the Advisory Board for the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival. This award holds a special place in the heart of every Indian artist, as it celebrates the vision and legacy of the father of Indian cinema. I look forward to contributing in every way I can to uphold the values of creativity, excellence, and integrity that this award stands for, and to support the continued recognition of remarkable talent that shapes our nation’s cinematic journey.”

H.H. Radhikaraje Gaekwad, Royal Heritage Custodian & Philanthropist, shared:

“It is my honour to join the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival as an Advisory Board Member. I deeply value DPIFF’s commitment to recognising cinematic excellence, promoting our cultural heritage, and elevating India’s presence on the global stage. I look forward to supporting the Festival’s mission and initiatives that celebrate our nation’s rich artistic legacy.”

Sudha Reddy, Indian businesswoman and philanthropist, shared:

“I am deeply honoured to join the Advisory Board of DPIFF. Indian cinema serves as a remarkable canvas for our culture, creativity, and storytelling heritage. I am eager to contribute to the festival's mission of celebrating filmmakers and bringing their extraordinary works to audiences both in India and abroad”

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival stands as India’s only independent international film festival, dedicated to honouring the legacy of the Father of Indian Cinema — Dadasaheb Phalke Ji. With the inclusion of these eminent personalities, the 2025 edition promises to further strengthen its mission of celebrating the finest contributions to Indian and global cinema.