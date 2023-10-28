"Dade Pote di yaari": Dharmendra shares pic with Rajveer Deol

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 : Veteran actor Dharmendra shared an adorable picture of his grandson Rajveer Deol, who made his acting debut in 'Dono'.

Dharmendra took to X and wrote, "Dade Pote di yaari .... har yaari ton bhari....ban ja yaar ton Dade da... naal Dade pa le yaari."

https://twitter.com/aapkadharam/status/1718126801464291756

Dharmendra wore a grey sweater and matching pants in the picture. He accessorised his look with a black hat. Rajveer chose a white t-shirt with light blue denim pants.

Both were all smiles as they posed for the camera, sharing hugs with each other.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra was last seen in director Karan Johar's film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles.

He will be seen alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in an upcoming untitled romantic film.

Rajveer, on the other hand, was seen in 'Dono' which marks the acting debut of Sunny Deol's son Rajveer Deol and actor Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma. It is directed by Sooraj Barjatya's son Avnish.

'Dono' is set against the backdrop of a lavish destination wedding, Dev (Rajveer) - a friend of the dulhan, meets Meghna (Paloma) - a friend of the dulha. Amidst the festivities of a big fat Indian wedding, a heart-warming journey commences between two strangers who have one destination," read the film's description.

