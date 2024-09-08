Dagduseth Halwai Ganpati temple sets world record, 42,000 women perform Ganpati aarti

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 8 : In a remarkable demonstration of devotion, 42,000 women gathered at the Shreemant Dagduseth Halwai Ganpati Temple in Pune on Ganesh Chaturthi to participate in a grand Ganpati aarti.

This extraordinary event has set a new record, earning recognition from the India World Record organization.

Mahesh Suryawanshi, Treasurer of the Dagduseth Halwai Ganpati Trust, confirmed the achievement to ANI, stating, "On the festival of Rishi Panchami, 42,000 women performed pooja. India World Record also took cognizance of it and has given us a certificate."

The Shreemant Dagduseth Halwai Ganpati Temple, a landmark with a 127-year history, is renowned for its opulence. The temple's idol, known as Icchapurti Ganesha, is fashioned from pure silver and is revered for granting wishes.

Located in Budhwar Peth, the temple was founded by Dagdusheth Gadve and continues to attract numerous devotees with its grandeur.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the festivities for Ganesh Chaturthi commenced with much fervour as devotees flocked to the Lalbaugcha Raja. Early morning visitors gathered to partake in the celebrations at the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal.

The iconic idol, a centrepiece of Mumbai's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, was revealed to the public on the evening of September 5, ahead of the official festival start.

The Lalbaugcha Raja idol, a symbol of faith since its debut in 1934, is managed by the Kambli family, who have overseen the celebrations for over eight decades.

This year's festival has attracted widespread attention, with notable figures such as Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan joining the celebrations.

Ganesh Chaturthi, which began on September 7 this year, is a ten-day festival celebrated on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar month of Bhadrapada. Known also as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi, the festival honours Lord Ganesha, revered as the 'God of New Beginnings' and 'Remover of Obstacles.'

The festival is characterized by vibrant decorations, joyous processions, and festive chants across Mumbai and Maharashtra. Homes and public spaces are adorned with elaborate decorations, and the air is filled with the aromas of traditional sweets and fervent prayers.

