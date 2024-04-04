'Daily Soap Queens' Surbhi Chandna, Kamya Punjabi, Adaa Khan to appear on 'Madness Machayenge'

Mumbai, April 4 The upcoming episode of 'Madness Machayenge-India Ko Hasayenge' will celebrate 'Daily Soap Queens' - welcoming new bride Surbhi Chandna, Kamya Punjabi, and Adaa Khan.

This Sunday, host Harsh Gujral will begin the show with a humorous discussion on superstitions, while Snehil Mehra Dixit and Paritosh Tripathi will own the stage with their act as a doctor and patient inviting roars of laughter from everyone.

Then follows a boisterous roast by Gaurav Dubey and Inder Sahani, who will deliver a funny take on daily soaps.

Next up, Kettan Singh, Kushal Badrike, and Hemangi Kavi perform a hilarious spoof where they will be seen dressed as characters from the cult movie, ‘Devdas’.

Kettan will be seen playing Dev Babu, Kushal will embody the character of Chunni Babu, and Hemangi will play Paro. The spoof will bring to life the frustrations faced by Chunni Babu after Dev Babu suffers a break-up.

In this scenario, Chunni endeavours to capitalise on Dev Babu’s misery by attempting to claim ownership of the store in his name.

However, complications arise when Dev Babu’s now ex-girlfriend Paro intervenes, leading to a comical series of events that ultimately leave both Chunni Babu and Dev Babu in financial hardships.

'Madness Machayenge' airs on Sony.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor