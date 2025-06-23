Daisy Ridley calls her ‘Cleaner’ character ‘unapologetic’

Mumbai, June 23 Actress Daisy Ridley, who essays the lead role in ‘Cleaner’, has spoken about her character in the film. The actress called her character “unapologetic”.

The action-thriller is directed by former ‘James Bond’ filmmaker, Martin Campbell, and features Ridley in the role of Joey Locke, a fearless high-rise window cleaner with a sharp edge and a secret past. When eco-terrorists storm a swanky gala, Joey finds herself thrust into the chaos, armed with nothing but grit, instinct, and a very personal reason to fight back.

Talking about the film and her character, lead actress Daisy Ridley said, “I loved the script, I whipped right through it. Joey as a character is also very fun, she's unapologetic. However, in addition to this, she is complicated and flawed, but she loves her brother and wants to make things right for him in amongst trying to save other people. The relationship between the two siblings is so moving, layered and complicated, and I was really looking forward to showing that”.

The film also stars Clive Owen and Taz Skylar. Sharing her experience of working with Director Martin Campbell, the actress said, “It’s scary coming into anything being like, ‘Oh my God, I’ve seen all of his films and am such a big fan of his work’. But I got over that so quickly because he’s just so encouraging. There’s so much room to try things and make mistakes. His films can be very action-heavy, but there are many moments of humour and real emotion. So, I was really excited to explore that. It was wonderful to work with him”.

Despite being well-versed in directing action, Martin Campbell said that he's never filmed something so high up, as he shared, “As much of the action takes place on this cradle, halfway up the skyscraper, there’s a huge challenge to capturing this on film. You can’t just go out at night and film all of this stuff on the side of the building. The action first takes place on the outside of the building, as Joey witnesses what is going on inside. Then, it's all about her trying to get in to stop them and save her brother”.

The film is set to premiere on Lionsgate Play on June 27.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor