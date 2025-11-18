Daisy Ridley to join cast of Pierre Morel's action-thriller 'The Good Samaritan'

Washington DC [US], November 18 : Daisy Ridley, who is known for starring in 'Star Wars', is all set to star in the action-thriller 'The Good Samaritan', directed by Pierre Morel, according to Deadline.

The film is based on an original screenplay by Matthew Ian Cirulnick, screenwriter of Rambo: First Blood.

As per the official synopsis, "When successful entrepreneur Dr. Rosalind Carver (Ridley) and her husband Matt rescue a wounded man drifting off the coast of Indonesia, they believe they're saving a life - not stepping into a deadly conspiracy. Within hours, their yacht vanishes, Matt is abducted, and paradise turns into a trap. Hunted by pirates and imprisoned by corrupt officials, Rosalind's only hope lies in Sean Fuller, a private military contractor whose motives are as mysterious as his past. Together, they must navigate a maze of deceit and violence in a land where no one can be trusted."

'The Good Samaritan' is produced by Mark Canton (Den of Thieves) and Dorothy Canton (Arthur The King) of Canton Entertainment, Oakhurst Pictures (Canary Black), Renee Tab (Sound of Freedom) of Sentient Entertainment and David Hopwood (Den of Thieves), according to Deadline.

"What I love about Matt's writing is the raw realism of the characters and their intense predicament, elevated by the Hitchcockian, noirish collision of two damaged souls from opposite worlds," said Pierre Morel, adding, "Daisy exudes such palpable intelligence, and poise under pressure; watching her navigate a foreign world where every element, nature, people and even fate seems stacked against her will be thrilling. I'm excited about the cast coming together. It's going to be a lot of fun."

"What a thrill to collaborate with a director of Pierre Morel's calibre who ranks among the world's top action directors. The prospect of working with Daisy Ridley on this high-stakes action thriller, where her character pushes past every limit, truly energises us," added Highland Film Group CEO Arianne Fraser.

"The stars have aligned, and I am absolutely delighted to be working with action maven Pierre Morel and the brilliant Daisy Ridley on this complex and electrifying thriller. The Good Samaritan is such a smart and riveting story and we cannot wait for cameras to roll on this fantastic project," shared producer Mark Canton.

Ridley, who portrayed Rey in the Star Wars franchise, recently starred in the London-set action-thriller Cleaner alongside Clive Owen from filmmaker Martin Campbell, and in Zak Hilditch's survival thriller, We Bury The Dead, according to Deadline.

