'Dakini' actress Sheen Dass shares her experience of shooting at hunted locations

Mumbai, June 23 Actress Sheen Dass has been roped in as the lead for the edge-of-the-seat drama "Aami Dakini – Husn Bhi, Maut Bhi"

Talking exclusively to IANS, she shared her own experience of shooting at haunted locations.

Speaking to IANS, Sheen said, "Yes, we’ve shot at places that give off spooky vibes. We went to Kolkata and filmed in old abandoned mansions—Rajbaris."

She added that although nothing paranormal happened, the ambiance of the place itself is so eerie that it makes you feel extremely uneasy.

Sheen went on to add, "I haven’t experienced anything supernatural, but the atmosphere alone is enough to spook you."

Spilling the beans on her experience of playing the role of Dakini in the show, the actress revealed that it was a very different experience.

She stated, "I’ve never played such a character before. I feel fortunate to get opportunities to portray such unique roles. Darkini isn’t just a ghost—she’s a deeply emotional and layered character. She’s a simple woman blessed with magical powers, a wonderful dancer, and someone who loves with all her heart. But she’s been betrayed by the one she loved the most. She has suffered a lot, yet even after death, she carries the hope of reuniting with her love."

Sheen added that as an actor, this role has been a great opportunity for her to explore those emotions.

When asked about "How does it feel to play both revenge and romance at the same time?", she claimed, "It’s a mix of everything—revenge, romance, drama, dance. It’s not just about two aspects; it’s a complete package. I’ve never played such a multifaceted character before, so I feel very fortunate and grateful for this chance."

"Aami Dakini – Husn Bhi, Maut Bhi" will premiere on Sony Entertainment Television, and SonyLIV on Monday.

The show will air from Monday to Friday at 8:00 PM.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor