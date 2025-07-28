Dakota and Elle Fanning come together for first-ever film 'The Nightingale'

Los Angeles [US], July 28 : Hollywood actresses and real-life sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning are set to come together in a new film. In a joint Instagram post, Sony Pictures confirmed the news, revealing that the actresses will feature in the film adaptation of Kristin Hannah's book, 'The Nightingale.'

"For the first time ever, sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning are set to star in a film together, in the adaptation of Kristin Hannah's global book phenomenon The Nightingale," the makers wrote in the caption.

Directed by Michael Morris, the film will be released in theatres on February 12, 2027.

According to People, 'The Nightingale' will follow the story of two sisters against the backdrop of World War II and their struggle to survive the occupation of their country by the Germans.

"The Nightingale will be the first time we act on screen together. We have played the same character at different ages, but have never spoken to each other in front of a camera. For years, we have looked for a film to do with one another, and then this gem appeared," the actresses told The Hollywood Reporter.

Even though the sisters have worked together in the 2001 film, 'I Am Sam,' they did not appear in scenes together. Elle was seen playing a younger version of Dakota's character, thus making 'The Nightingale' their first official collaboration.

Elle and Dakota will also produce the film under their company, Lewellen Pictures alongside Hello Sunshine, reported E! News. Speaking to the outlet in May last year, the 'Hansel & Gretel' star opened up about her bond with her sister.

"We have a very playful relationship, but we're not competitive. We were never competitive growing up. We have really different personalities too, so I think that's also helpful. We like different things," she said.

As for how the sisters' equation fares on the big screen, viewers will have to wait till 2027.

