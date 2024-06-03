Dakota Fanning to child actors: 'As long as you love it, you're in the right place’

Los Angeles, June 3 Actress Dakota Fanning has given out advice to child stars, saying, "As long as you love it, you're in the right place."

The actress attended the New York City premiere of her thriller film 'The Watchers', which is set deep in the forests of Ireland.

Fanning started working in front of the camera at the age of five.

The actress shared her advice for young actors starting their careers.

"As long as you love it, you're in the right place," she said, reports people.com.

"Sometimes you're working in a cold, wet forest, and if you can still have fun there, then you're on the right track."

In 'The Watchers', Fanning plays Mina, an artist and pet shop worker whose car breaks down, stranding her in the ominous woods. She finds refuge in a glass house along with three strangers, who are watched by mysterious creatures in the dark.

The film, based on the 2021 novel by A.M. Shine, marks the feature directorial debut of Ishana Night Shyamalan, daughter of Oscar-nominated director M. Night Shyamalan.

