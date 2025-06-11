Dakota Johnson ‘freaked out’ when she received voice-note from Sandra Bullock after winning ‘worst actress’ award

Los Angeles, June 11 Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson has shared that Sandra Bullock reached out to her earlier this year to lend her support.

The support came after Johnson won the Razzie Award for worst actress, reports ‘Variety’.

Sandra Bullock had previously “won” the same prize in 2010 for her performance in the rom-com ‘All About Steve’. Dakota made the revelation on Amy Poehler’s ‘Good Hang’ podcast.

As per ‘Variety’, Sandra Bullock went on to win the Oscar for best actress a few days later, courtesy her performance in ‘The Blind Side’.

“I recently actually exchanged texts, well, I got a voice note, from Sandra Bullock, because I don’t know if you know, but I won the Razzie for Worst Actress”, Johnson told Poehler. “There’s a lot of good people who have won that but Sandra Bullock sent me a voice note, being like ‘I heard you are in the Razzie club and we should have brunch, we should have a monthly brunch’. Because I guess she won that the year that she won the Oscar as well. It was in the same year, I think”.

“I freaked out getting this message from her because she’s so iconic to me, as like a movie star”, Johnson added. “I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ I was just crazy (sic)”.

‘Madame Web’, Johnson’s infamous superhero flop from 2024, also won the Razzie Awards for worst picture and worst screenplay. Johnson headlined the Sony comic book movie as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic who gains the ability to see the future after a near-death experience.

The film earned a dismal $43 million at the domestic box office and an 11% on Rotten Tomatoes. Johnson recently told the Los Angeles Times that ‘Madame Web’ flopping was not her fault.

