Dakota Johnson makes surprise cameo during Lily Allen's SNL performance

Washington DC [US], December 15 : Actor Dakota Johnson made an unexpected appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend, joining singer Lily Allen during her musical guest performance, according to People.

The latest episode of Saturday Night Live season 51 aired with Josh O'Connor as host and Lily Allen as the musical guest. During the show, Allen performed Madeline from her latest album, West End Girl, a song in which the narrator confronts a woman named Madeline who had an affair with her husband.

As Allen sang from the side of the stage, Johnson, 36, remained concealed behind a sheer curtain. Before the performance concluded, she stepped forward, revealing herself to the audience and joining Allen at centre stage.

"I hate that you're in so much pain right now ... He told me that you were aware this was going on and that he had your full consent," Johnson said, delivering lines in character as Madeline.

"If he's lying about that, then please let me know because I have my own feelings about dishonesty. Lies are not something that I wanna get caught up in," she added, as reported by People.

Following the performance, the Fifty Shades of Grey star kissed Allen on the cheek, and the two shared a hug. Johnson has previously hosted Saturday Night Live twice.

Allen also performed "Sleepwalking" from "West End Girl," a track that references her split from actor David Harbour. The song features lyrics that reflect relationship struggles and betrayal.

Earlier this year, PEOPLE confirmed that Allen and Harbour, 50, had separated in February after four years of marriage. "Her marriage has been crumbling, and they have split," an insider told PEOPLE at the time.

Allen and Harbour began dating in 2019 and married in a Las Vegas ceremony in 2020. The wedding was attended by Allen's daughters, Marnie Rose and Ethel Mary, whom she shares with her former husband Sam Cooper.

Released in October, West End Girl features lyrics inspired by Allen's life experiences and the breakdown of her marriage, though the singer has said some songs are written "in character." She previously described the album's storytelling as "autofiction," blending elements of fact and fiction, according to People.

Saturday Night Live airs on weekends on NBC.

