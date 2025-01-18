Dakota Johnson, Sonali Bendre visit Siddhivinayak Temple ahead of Coldplay show

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18 : Actor Dakota Johnson, was spotted visiting Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple on Saturday, where she was accompanied by Bollywood actresses Sonali Bendre and Gayatri Oberoi.

Chris Martin and his girlfriend Dakota Johnson arrived in Mumbai this week, ahead of Coldplay's much-awaited 'Music of the Spheres World Tour' performances in India.

The trio visited the temple to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha.

Videos of their visit have since gone viral on social media, showing the three women enjoying a conversation as they walked toward the temple.

For the visit, Dakota chose to wear a navy blue ethnic outfit paired with an orange dupatta, while Sonali Bendre looked elegant in a beige suit with an orange shawl. Gayatri Oberoi was also dressed in traditional attire.

The trio were accompanied by security personnel.

Meanwhile, Coldplay is all set to enthral the audience in Mumbai with their gig, part of their Music of the Spheres tour.

The band will perform in Mumbai for three days at DY Patil Sports Stadium: January 18, January 19, and January 21.

Before Coldplay takes the stage, the audience will have the chance to enjoy live performances by Shone, Elyanna, and Jasleen Royal.

The Indian tour of Coldplay, organized by BookMyShow Live, doesn't end here.

The band will also perform at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and January 26.

After their India tour, the band will kick off their Hong Kong tour in April. In the same month, they'll also perform in South Korea.

Coldplay, the British rock band, consists of vocalist and pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer and percussionist Will Champion, and manager Phil Harvey.

