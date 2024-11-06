Dakota Johnson starrer 'Splitsville' adds Nicholas Braun, David Castaneda, O-T Fagbenle to cast

Washington [US], November 6 : Acclaimed actor Nicholas Braun, known for his role in 'Succession', and rising stars David Castaneda and O-T Fagbenle have signed on to star alongside Dakota Johnson in 'Splitsville', an upcoming sex comedy directed by Michael Covino.

The indie film, which has already wrapped production, also stars Adria Arjona, Kyle Marvin, and Covino himself, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Neon and Topic Studios, the forces behind the project, are currently shopping the film at this year's American Film Market (AFM) in Las Vegas.

'Splitsville' tells the story of Ashley (Arjona), who decides to divorce her husband Carey (Marvin), a kind-hearted man struggling to cope with the decision.

Seeking emotional support, Carey turns to his friends Julie (Johnson) and Paul (Covino), only to be taken aback when he learns that the key to their happiness is an open marriage. Carey tries to adopt this unconventional approach to relationships, but his attempts to embrace the lifestyle quickly spiral out of control, leading to chaos in all their personal lives, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film marks a new chapter for Michael Covino, who made a name for himself with the critically acclaimed 'The Climb', a 2019 indie comedy that debuted at the Cannes Film Festival.

After its success, Covino's directorial talent was widely recognized, with Sony Pictures Classics acquiring the film for distribution.

He returns to the director's chair for 'Splitsville', bringing his signature comedic style to the new project.

Covino and co-star Kyle Marvin, who both served as writers, directors, and producers on 'The Climb', are continuing their collaboration on 'Splitsville' under their production company, Watch This Ready.

Speaking on the new film, Covino shared, "We're excited to bring this story to the screen, and with this talented ensemble cast, we're confident it will resonate with audiences. 'Splitsville' blends humour and heart in a way that feels fresh and fun," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Neon, which previously worked with Covino and Marvin on 'The Climb', is set to release 'Splitsville' domestically in 2025. Neon International is handling worldwide sales, and the film is expected to be a key focus at AFM this week.

The project was developed under a multi-year first-look deal between Covino, Marvin, and Topic Studios, who had previously worked together on 'The Climb'.

In addition to Covino and Marvin, 'Splitsville' is produced by Emily Korteweg under the Watch This Ready banner.

Dakota Johnson, Ro Donnelly, and Samantha Racanelli are also serving as producers for TeaTime Pictures. Adria Arjona and Paul Barbeau are executive producing the film.

