Dakota Johnson stays silent on her breakup with Chris Martin

Washington DC [US], June 6 : Dakota Johnson preferred to stay silent on her recent breakup with Chris Martin during an appearance on the chat show 'Late Night With Seth Meyers'.

Johnson spoke about her new movie 'Materialists', helmed by director and writer Celine Song, whom the actress said she was "obsessed" with after seeing her Oscar-nominated "Past Lives." Johnson and Meyers also playfully described the new film as a "rom-dramedy," reported Page Six.

The silence came only one day after it was revealed that she and the Coldplay frontman had ended their relationship after nearly eight years.

Johnson was photographed exiting The Greenwich Hotel in New York City before her late-night engagement.

The "50 Shades of Grey" actress, 35, and singer, 48, started dating in 2017 and had an on-again, off-again romance for nearly eight years before calling it quits.

The longtime couple shares a home in Malibu, where they were last photographed together in May, reported Page Six.

In January, they were photographed happily holding hands during an outing in India, months after rumours suggested they had broken off their engagement and split.

However, a representative said, "The reports are not true," adding, "They are happily together," according to Page Six.

Sources previously confirmed in March 2024 that the couple had been engaged for years; however, they preferred to keep their relationship private.

"They are in no rush to plan the wedding but are just enjoying making their commitment official," a source informed.

Johnson, whose parents are 80s icons Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, has rarely opened up about the relationship. But in March 2024, the actress shared how she felt about watching the singer perform.

"I love watching him," she told Bustle at the time. "I could watch him every day. I don't know how to explain it. I feel like, I don't know... I'm watching my most favourite being do his most favourite thing."

As for Martin's kids, Apple and Moses, whom he shares with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, she also shares a bond with them. "I love those kids like my life depends on it," Dakota told the outlet. "With all my heart," reported Page Six.

