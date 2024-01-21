Dakota Johnson tags filming 'Madame Web' with blue screen as 'absolutely psychotic'

Los Angeles, Jan 21 Actress Dakota Johnson stars in 'Madame Web' and said that she put her trust in director S.J. Clarkson as filming it was "absolutely psychotic".

The Marvel film set in Sony's Spider-Man Universe uses a lot of CGI effects to make the universe come to life, which was a different experience for Dakota.

“I’ve never really done a movie where you are on a blue screen, and there’s fake explosions going off, and someone’s going, ‘Explosion!’ and you act like there’s an explosion. That to me was absolutely psychotic,” Dakota said in an interview with EW.

“I was like, ‘I don’t know if this is going to be good at all! I hope that I did an okay job!’ But I trusted (Clarkson). She works so hard, and she has not taken her eyes off this movie since we started.”

Dakota plays the role of Cassie Webb, a paramedic who starts getting visions of the future, in the superhero film.

The star said she was initially hesitant about bringing this superhero to life, reports deadline.com.

“I got sent this script, and I was like, ‘I don’t know about me being a superhero,'” she said.

“I was sort of mystified by her powers. I felt like, ‘Oh, I really would love to see that superhero. I would love to see a young woman whose superpower is her mind.'”

‘Madame Webb’, which opens in theaters on February 14, also includes Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, Adam Scott, and Zosia Mamet.

