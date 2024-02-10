Dakota Johnson talks about her character in superhero action film 'Madame Web'

Los Angeles [US], February 10 : Hollywood actor Dakota Johnson is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming superhero action thriller film 'Madame Web'.

As per a statement, 'Madame Web' tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines. The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who develops the power to see the future... and realizes she can use that insight to change it. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women bound for powerful destinies...if they can all survive a deadly present.

While talking about her character in the film, Johnson said in a statement, "When you meet Madame Web in this movie, it's her origin story. It's how Cassie became Madame Web. So we start when she's a young woman. Ultimately in the comics she ends up being an old woman who develops a neurodegenerative disease. But since we are starting way back when, she's a paramedic; she's kind of an everyday hero, she is an independent and complex woman."

Directed by SJ Clarkson 'Madame Web' stars Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney , Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts and Adam Scott.

'Madame Web' is all set to hit the theatres on February 16 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

