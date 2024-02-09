Dakota Johnson was ‘ignored’ by ‘The Office’ cast during her cameo filming

Los Angeles, Feb 9 Actress Dakota Johnson jokingly said that “it was the "worst moment" of her life to film a cameo for ‘The Office’.

During her appearance on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers', the actress said: "That was honestly the worst time of my life, They were like, 'Do you want to be in the series finale?' And I was like, 'Of course,' thinking that I'd show up for like half a day. I was there for two weeks. And I'm barely in the show."

The 34-year-old went on to say that the atmosphere behind the scenes was uncomfortable, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"They were sad," she said of the cast members as they were concluding a show after running for a decade.

"And also, like, there were weird dynamics that had been going on for the last 10 years."

She also told the host Seth, who also made an appearance in the finale, that she tried to fit in with the cast which included returning cast members Steve Carell, Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak.

However, that didn't work because no one talked to her.

"Some people didn't speak to each other, and I'm coming in like, 'Hahaha, I'm so excited to be here,' and no one wanted to talk to me, nobody gave a f**k," she recalled.

As she apologised for swearing a lot, Johnson explained: "It's cause I had a glass of champagne."

For her cameo, the 'Fifty Shades of Grey' star played an accountant named Dakota who replaced Kevin (Brian Baumgartner) at Dunder Mifflin.

She noted in the new interview that despite everything, she was proud that she appeared in many of the finale's scenes while doing traditional office work in the background.

"Can I tell you I recently watched it and it was some of the most believable faxing I've ever seen," Seth joked. "And a lot of people I think mail it in when they're in the background of those shows."

Back in 2021, Dakota said that her appearance on 'The Office' was meant to set up a spin-off that she would star on.

"If everything else just falls away, maybe you'll find me in that 'Office' spinoff that no one wants to watch," she told The Hollywood Reporter at the time.

She continued: "I don't know in what world that would've worked for me creatively. I have found that when something is successful, even when there's nothing left, they just keep trying to wring out the towel of story. Sometimes things need to end when they're supposed to end."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor