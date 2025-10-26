Dalip Tahil says he missed the chance to speak with Satish Shah due to his outdoor shoot

Mumbai, Oct 26 Actor Dalip Tahil remembered the late actor Satish Shah, as he attended his funeral at the Pawan Hans crematorium in the Vile Parle West area of Mumbai on Sunday.

The actor said that they both started their careers at the same time. He told the media, “It's a very, very sad day, I am feeling very sad. I can't tell you about Satish. Since our career started, he has been with us. When I came to Mumbai for the first time in the 60s, Satish used to be in the theatre, we were also there. I have known him for a long time, I have enjoyed a lot with him. He was a very fantastic person”.

He further mentioned, “He was always a very positive person. I am very sad today that he has passed away. May God give peace to his soul. Om Shanti. I hadn’t called him for a month and a half. I only knew that he had a kidney transplant. I was planning to call him when I was outdoors. When I came back, I got this news in the morning. Unfortunately, I didn't get a chance to talk to him”.

The funeral of the late actor was attended by several prominent figures from the industry, and his friends. Ratna Pathak Shah, her husband Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Supriya Pathak, Deepak Parashar, Niel Nitin Mukesh, Avatar Gill, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, Rumi Jaffery, and David Dhawan also were seen at the funeral of the actor, who was a tall figure in the Indian entertainment industry.

The veteran actor, who is known for his work in films like ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro’, ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’, ‘Main Hoon Na’, ‘Om Shanti Om’ and others, passed away on Saturday in Mumbai at the age of 74.

Satish Shah was one of Indian cinema and television’s most beloved character actors, known for his impeccable comic timing and expressive versatility. He rose to fame with iconic TV shows like ‘Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi’, where he played multiple hilarious characters, and later ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’, as the eccentric Indravadan Sarabhai.

He often stole scenes with his humor and warmth. With a career spanning over four decades, he was a master of subtle, intelligent comedy in Indian entertainment.

