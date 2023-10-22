Dalip Tahil sentenced to two months imprisonment in 2018 drunk driving case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 22 : Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, 09th Court, Bandra, Mumbai sentenced actor Dalip Tahil to two months imprisonment and a fine of Rs 500 in connection with a 2018 drunk and drive case.

The court also ordered the actor to pay a compensation of Rs 5,000 to the injured woman.

Meanwhile, Dilip Tahil said that he was going to challenge this decision in the Sessions Court of Mumbai, the Magistrate Court gave him one month's time.

Dalip Tahil said, "I respect judge and decisions taken in magistrate's court. We are challenging the entire decision and the entire verdict in the higher court. We prefer to challenge the whole decision. It was a suspended sentence and most importantly I would like to say, that there were minor injuries in the incident. I did not injure anyone."

Dalip Tahil is best known for his work in 'Baazigar' (1993), 'Raja' (1995), 'Hum Hai Rahi Pyar Ke' (1993) and 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak' (1988), 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai' (2000), 'Ajnabee' (2001), 'Rock On!!' (2008), 'Ra.One' (2011) 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' (2013) and 'Mission Mangal' (2019) among others. He was last seen in 'HIT: The First Case' alongside Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra.

He was also seen in TV shows such as 'Buniyaad', 'Saturday Suspense', and 'Siya Ke Ram', among others.

