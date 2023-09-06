‘Dallas’ actor Gayle Hunnicutt dies at 80

London [UK], September 6 : Gayle Hunnicutt, a Texas native best remembered for her roles in the 1969 films ‘Marlowe’ and ‘Dallas,’ passed away in London, according to Variety. She was 80.

In the final three seasons of ‘Dallas’, which ran from 1989 to 1991, Hunnicutt portrayed Vanessa Beaumont, an English aristocrat who has an illegitimate child.

Hunnicutt made her television debut in 1966 on the NBC sitcom ‘Mister Roberts.’

She was born on February 6, 1943, in Texas.

In the 1960s, she had appearances on a number of television shows, including ‘The Beverly Hillbillies,’ ‘Hey Landlord,’ ‘Love on a Rooftop,’ and ‘Get Smart.’

Hunnicutt played the role of television actress Mavis Wald in the 1969 neo-noir crime picture ‘Marlowe,’ in which she co-starred in with James Garner. Throughout her career, she starred alongside Roddy McDowell in over 30 films, including ‘The Wild Angels,’ ‘P.J.," "Freelance,’ ‘Running Scared,’ ‘Target,’ and ‘The Legend of Hell House.’

In 1968, Hunnicutt went to the UK after being married to British actor David Hemmings, where she worked on the miniseries ‘The Golden Bowl’ and ‘Fall of Eagles.’

She and Hemmings acted together in the horror flicks ‘Fragment of Fear’ from 1970 and ‘Voices’ from 1973.

She portrayed Hedda in the Shaftesbury Theatre productions of Peter Pan and Ibsen's ‘Hedda Gabler’ by the Watermill Theatre in 1979.

Hunnicutt married journalist and editor Simon Jenkins in 1978 after divorcing Hemmings in 1975. Hunnicutt and Jenkins later separated in 2009.

Edward and Nolan Hunnicutt, together with five grandkids, are her surviving sons.

