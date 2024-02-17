Dallas Goldtooth to play Hutch, second-in-command US Marshall in 'The Last Frontier'

Los Angeles [US], February 17 : American actor Dallas Goldtooth has joined the cast of the upcoming drama series 'The Last Frontier,' Variety reported.

Goldtooth has joined previously announced series lead Jason Clarke in the show as well as cast members Haley Bennett, Dominic Cooper, and Simone Kessell.

Apple has given the show a 10-episode order.

According to the official description, "The series follows US Marshall Frank Remnick (Clarke), the lone Marshal in charge of the quiet, rugged barrens of Alaska, whose jurisdiction is turned upside-down when a prison transport plane crashes in the remote wilderness, setting free dozens of violent inmates. Tasked with protecting the town he's vowed to keep safe, he begins to suspect the crash wasn't an accident, but the first step of a well-crafted plan with international political implications."

The 'Reservation Dogs' star will play Hutch, the second-in-command US Marshall in a small Alaskan outpost.

Goldtooth is arguably best remembered for his part in the critically praised FX series 'Reservation Dogs,' where he appeared for all three seasons. He also worked as a writer for the show, which aired its final season in 2023. He has also recently appeared in the Marvel series 'Echo.'

His previous credits include the Peacock comedy 'Rutherford Falls' and guest appearances on 'Ghosts' and 'Drunk History'.

He also co-founded The 1491s, a Native American sketch comedy group, and is a well-known environmentalist.

He is represented by Mosaic and Hirsch Wallerstein.

'The Last Frontier' is created by Jon Bokenkamp and Richard D'Ovidio. Together with Clarke, they serve as executive producers.

Apple Studios will produce it and Sam Hargrave will direct the pilot and serve as executive producer.

