Dalljiet and Hema Sharma have zero contact : Gaurav Saxena

Mumbai, Feb 10 Gaurav Saxena, husband of 'Bigg Boss 18' contestant Hema Sharma, has been vocal in his support for television actress Dalljiet Kaur amid her separation from husband Nikhil Patel. In an exclusive conversation with IANS he was asked if Dalljiet Kaur is supporting him in his legal battle for his son against Hema Sharma.

To this, Gaurav Saxena revealed, "Dalljiet is my sister. It’s not even a question of whether she will or not. She is family. And she stands by me through thick and thin in this journey and beyond."

Additionally, he was also posed with the question, "Since Dalljiet is also connected with your wife. Does your equation with her get affected?"

Gaurav Saxena reacted saying, "No they have zero contact, and it's not me who has called the shots, it's their call individually. Also, I barely speak to her unless it's a hearing or my child needs me around."

Gaurav Saxena also shelled out the details of his divorce journey with Hema Sharma. He stated, "I am currently in the process of finalizing the formalities of my divorce, which has been a significant and challenging journey for me. As I navigate this complex situation, I am also preparing to address the important issue of child support."

Talking about what he plans to do once his divorce is finalized, Gaurav Saxena shared, "Once the formalities are finished, my primary focus will shift toward securing child support arrangements. My goal is to ensure that the best interests of my children are prioritized during this transition. I want to establish a fair and sustainable child support agreement that takes into account their needs, including education, healthcare, and overall well being. I recognize that child support is essential for maintaining a stable environment for my children. Therefore, I aim to approach this matter thoughtfully and with a strong commitment to providing for their future. This part of the process is incredibly important to me, and I hope to navigate it in a manner that fosters collaboration and understanding between my soon-to-be ex-spouse and myself, for the benefit of our children."

Hema Sharma and Gaurav Saxena are parents to two sons, Yash and Aekansh.

