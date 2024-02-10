Dalljiet Kaur deletes photos with husband Nikhil on Instagram, team issues statement amid couple's divorce rumours

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 : Actor Dalljiet Kaur has sparked divorce rumours by deleting her pictures with her second husband Nikhil Patel from her Instagram account.

She has also dropped her husband's surname from her Instagram bio. Based on her Instagram posts, reports circulated online about the couple's divorce.

Dalljiet married Kenya-based businessman Nikhil Patel, and she moved to Kenya with her son Jaydon last year.

Amid divorce rumours, Dalljiet's team issued a statement and informed that the actress landed in India for a medical emergency in her family. The spokesperson did not comment about the couple's relationship but requested all to respect the privacy of Dalljiet's son Jaydon.

"I hereby state that Dalljiet and Jaydon are in India currently for Dalljiet's dad's surgery to be followed by her Maa's surgery, which required her to be beside them...in addition too this I would only like to add that Dalljiet at the moment would not like to make any further comments on anything, because kids are in the picture. Please respect her kids privacy and please consider this as the only statement she would like to give out," the statement read.

Not just Dalljiet, Nikhil has also deleted several posts and pictures featuring the former on Instagram.

Dalljiet tied the knot with Nikhil Patel in March 2023. In February 2023, she made her relationship with Nikhil Instagram official.

"The stars aligned and fate played a part in bringing our hearts and souls together. Our journey to forever starts now. A new life, a new country (Kenya in Africa), a new beginning. Together. Maktub - It is written #DalNikTake2," she wrote.

Dalljiet and her son immediately shifted base to Nairobi, Kenya after her wedding. Jaydon was born to Dalljiet and actor Shalin Bhanot in 2014. Shalin and Dalljiet met while they were working together on the TV show 'Kulvaddhu' in 2006. They got married in 2009 and became parents to Jaydon in 2014. However, in 2015, Dalljiet filed for divorce after accusing Shalin of domestic violence.

If reports are to be believed, Dalljiet's husband Nikhil has two daughters, thirteen-year-old Aariyana and eight-year-old Aanika from his previous marriage. Dalljiet met Nikhil at a party in Dubai and the duo got engaged in January in Nepal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor