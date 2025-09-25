Dalljiet Kaur finds hope in life after two failed marriages

Mumbai, Sep 25 Television actress Dalljiet Kaur seems to have found a new hope in life. The actress took to her social media account on the 25th of September to express her heart out and reveal that she has got back to doing what she loves.

Sharing a video of herself and getting engrossed in shopping for accessories needed for painting – a canvas, colour paints, paint brushes and other stuff – she also penned a heartfelt short note.

Dalljiet wrote, ““Two years ago I thought I’d never paint again. Today, I pick up the brush — not because the past didn’t hurt, but because the future deserves colours too.” The actress who recently started her fitness journey stated that her life chaos and emotional ups and downs held her back from getting fit over the past year. Dalljiet took to her social media account in July, where she posted a video of herself working out hard in the gym. Full stop. In the clip, a car was seen doing some strength workouts for her back and legs.

Dalljiet shared that for her transformation, she chose the best trainer, whom she defined as her “last resort”. For the uninitiated, the actress has faced several turmoils in her personal life, especially after two failed marriages.

Dalljiet Kaur, who got married to Nikhil Patel in March 2023, moved to Kenya to live with him. But the marriage did not last beyond a few months, after which she moved back to India with her son in January 2024. In 2024 she took a day to get her ex-husband back and even gave multiple interviews talking about how she was cheated by Nikhil.

In reply, Nikhil Patel accused her of 'non-consensual cyberbullying' and 'continued media harassment. Dalljiet, before Nikhil was married to actor Shalin Bhanot her co-star from the show 'Kulvadhu', whom she married in 2009.

The couple are parents to a son, Jaydon, who was born in 2014. Dalljiet filed for divorce in 2015 after accusing Shalin of domestic violence.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor