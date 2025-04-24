Dalljiet Kaur on balancing life as a producer, actor and mother

Mumbai, April 24 Television actress Dalljiet Kaur opened up about balancing life as a producer, actor, and a single mother during an exclusive interaction with IANS.

When asked how different is production from acting, Dalljiet told IANS, "It is very difficult. As an actor, the only worry is to perform well, but as a producer, the responsibility is to make a good product."

Sharing if she was ⁠enjoying this newfound journey, she shared, "Oh absolutely. After twenty years of working in our industry, I realised I want to get into more than just acting as the learning of so many years need to come together. It is not easy, but it’s a challenge I am willing to take."

Dalljiet was further asked how she finds time for her son Jaydon given her busy schedule. Reacting to this, the actress went on to reveal, "I have shifted to Pune. So it gives me an ample amount of non-diluted time with Jaydon. We spend a lot of quality time together. He is doing exceptionally well in school. He has found love in tennis and drums and that makes me very happy. We both are holding our hands through everything and soon we will have everything figured out."

She further answered the question, 'How 2025 been so far and how's life shaping up?" Dalljiet reacted saying, "Life is coming together. God has been kind. I have got so much love and support. It’s been a challenge starting everything again. But it is what it is and every day it is picking a piece together and putting it back."

Speaking about her work lineup, Dalljiet said, "My 'Katha Vachak' episodes are airing every Saturday, where I host a mythological show showcasing a known character of our history. Also, you can see me soon on 'Nidar E Ishq' opposite Iqbal Khan. We have come together after 'Choona Hai Aasman'. It’s a hard-hitting story. This was one of the initial stories written by me."

