Dalljiet Kaur Opens Up About Husband’s Reaction to Work Resumption Amid Divorce Rumors

Dalljiet Kaur is a well-known face in the television industry, with more than two decades of experience. Her most popular roles include "Iss Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon" and "Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega." She has consistently been in the spotlight due to her personal life, and she continues to be so. Last year in April actress got married to South African-based businessman Nikhil Patel and she shifted to Kenya, but a few days back actress deleted all her photos with her second husband which fueled the speculation that she might be ending her second marriage within a year.

Husband Reaction on Dalljieet Kaur's Resuming Work

Iss Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon Actress issued a statement, that she wouldn't like to speak about it currently as the kids are involved. While talking to Telly Chakkar Dalljeet opened up about the life after marriage and shifting Kenya. Dalljeet said, "I think I have left my career and just for that I have come back. I will be having some meetings and I want to do some work because now the kids are big and are settled and the fact that I worked for twenty years and to leave that is not right and now I want to work, and travel to work. I am also looking out for daily soaps. I think the emotions, hard work, and awards that I put into my work all should come together. Just because one is married or has kids doesn't mean their career should be over. I feel it's the right time to start working."

Dalljeet on Husband Nikhil's Support and Her Bond With His Daughter As Step Mother.

He is traveling too and making his career so I am also making my career. It's as simple as that. When you got married people judged you as a stepmother and were also doubtful if Jaydon would get that love since Nikhil had two daughters. What do you have to say about that?

I don't know the relationship between step-mother or step-father. There are a lot of emotions attached. In the end, the intention matters. You cannot replace any parent with one thing should be cleared, but then at this age, when you get connected to a child as a friend, guardian, or step-parent you give your best as it WASN'T the fault of the child what things happened between both of you'll. There is no fault of the child so he/She doesn't know about it. In the end, intention is what matters.