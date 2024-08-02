Dalljiet Kaur pens heart-wrenching post on estranged husband Nikhil Patel's birthday, says, "You have impressive ways to hurt me"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 2 : Actor Dalljiet Kaur who has been open about her marital issues with estranged husband Nikhil Patel has wished him on his birthday with a long post on Instagram.

In the post, she dropped a series of photos of the pair from their wedding day. It includes pictures from exchanging vows to engagement rings, mehendi to other wedding rituals. She shared how a year ago she had planned a surprise for Nikhil's birthday.

She wrote, "Last year, last night, I had gathered all your family members for a surprise dinner at that Asian restaurant in London. Hosting that evening as your wife was exhilaratingthough, at that moment, that's how you introduced me. After dinner, without revealing our destination, we drove to Beaconsfield for your birthday staycation. It had taken me days to finalise the hotel as I wanted it to be a special day for you. It was your first birthday after our marriage, and I was filled with excitement."

"Today, as tears stream down my face, I want to wish you a very happy birthday, @niknpatel. Everyone says I should begin healing, but here you are, reopening all my wounds and making them bleed again. I don't think I'll ever understand.... you do what you do and THE WAY YOU DO IT," she added.

Dalljiet tied the knot with Nikhil Patel in March 2023. In February 2023, she made her relationship with Nikhil official. However, later she confirmed her separation from her husband, Nikhil Patel through a social media post. In her birthday post, she blamed him for hurting her in different ways. She mentioned that Nikhil has sent her belongings to a storage house, and he even wiped the wall which she painted for months with her chooda.

"Right from sending my belongings to a storage house much before the date given by you through your PR articles to wiping the wall which I had painted for months with my chuda that I loved so much. And keeping a book in the foreground saying "subtle art of caring a FU**" You have impressive ways to hurt me," the actor continued sharing how he is hurting her.

She shared how she is trying to teach her son not to call him "Papa" anymore."And I know you are not done. You will come up with more ways soon... By the way Jaydon still calls you papa. It's a shame how I have to teach my 10 year old to unlearn that emotion .. you got married to me in such a big way that my child can't just erase that memory like you have. So another notice on the way for SN ?? I am sure your PR, Pa**l, is all set," she concluded the post.

Earlier, in May, the actress took to her Instagram Stories to accuse Nikhil of cheating on her, calling him 'shameless'.

Dalljiet reposted Nikhil's Instagram story, featuring the letters 'SN' alongside the caption 'You make me better'.

Although the meaning of 'SN' remains uncertain, it seems to represent someone's initials. Dalljiet wrote, "You are out on social media with her now every day shamelessly. Your wife and son came back in 10 months of the wedding. The entire family is humiliated. Some dignity for the kids would have been good."

"At least you should have left your wife little dignity publicly as I was quiet about a lot of other things too," she added. Diljit and Nikhil had unfollowed each other earlier. Dalljiet, in her post later mentioned about cheating in a marriage.

"The stars aligned and fate played a part in bringing our hearts and souls together. Our journey to forever starts now. A new life, a new country (Kenya in Africa), a new beginning. Together. Maktub - It is written #DalNikTake2," she wrote.

Dalljiet and her son immediately shifted base to Nairobi, Kenya after her wedding. Jaydon was born to Dalljiet and actor Shalin Bhanot in 2014.

Shalin and Dalljiet met while they were working together on the TV show 'Kulvaddhu' in 2006. They got married in 2009 and became parents to Jaydon in 2014. However, in 2015, Dalljiet filed for divorce after accusing Shalin of domestic violence.

If reports are to be believed, Dalljiet's husband Nikhil has two daughters, thirteen-year-old Aariyana and eight-year-old Aanika from his previous marriage. Dalljiet met Nikhil at a party in Dubai and the duo got engaged in January in Nepal.

