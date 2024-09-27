Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away: Professor McGonagall From Harry Potter Series Dies at 89

Dame Maggie Smith, the iconic actress known for her roles in Harry Potter and Downton Abbey, has passed away at the age of 89.

BREAKING: 'Harry Potter' and 'Downton Abbey' star Maggie Smith has died at 89 pic.twitter.com/WXbyAZr6OZ — BNO News (@BNONews) September 27, 2024

Smith’s sons, Toby Stephens and Chris Larkin, shared the heartbreaking news in a statement, saying, "It is with great sadness we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith. She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27th September. An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end. She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother. We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days. We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time."

A titan of the stage and screen, Smith won two Oscars for her performances in The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie and California Suite, along with four other nominations and eight BAFTA awards throughout her illustrious career.

Smith’s illustrious career began on stage, earning her first BAFTA nomination in 1958 for Nowhere to Go. She was later handpicked by Laurence Olivier to play Desdemona alongside his Othello at the National Theatre, a performance that led to an Oscar nomination when the production was adapted into a film in 1965.

Her impact on the arts is immeasurable, and her absence will be deeply felt across the industry. Fans and colleagues have begun to pour in tributes to the late star on social media, expressing their shock and sadness at the news of her passing.