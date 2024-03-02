Damien Chazelle weighs in on impact of failure of ‘Babylon’ on future projects

Los Angeles, March 2 The impact of failure can be far-reaching even for someone like Damien Chazelle, who has delivered stellar cinema with ‘Whiplash’ and ‘La La Land’.

However, his last film ‘Babylon’, which starred Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt, failed to make a mark at the box-office, reports Deadline.

It collected $15 million domestically in the US against its $80 million budget. Reviews were mixed. No awards were given.

As per Deadline, Chazelle knows that having ‘Babylon’ on his resume isn’t going to help funding for future projects, as he noted during TCM’s ‘Talking Pictures podcast’.

“Certainly, in financial terms, Babylon didn’t work at all,” Chazelle said.

“You try to not have that effect what you’re doing creatively, but, at some level, it can’t help but affect it. But maybe that’s OK? I have a very mixed mind about it. Who knows. Maybe I won’t be able to get this one made. I have no idea. We’ll have to wait and see.”

“I’ve been head in the sand. I’ve been sort of busy writing. So I’ll get a real taste of how it’s changed or not (since Babylon) once I get to finish this script and try to actually get it made. I’m in a sort of trepidatious state of mind, but I have no illusions. I won’t get a budget of Babylon size any time soon, or at least not on this next one,” he added.

