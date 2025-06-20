Damson Idris recalls why he was horrified while shooting 'F1' scene with Brad Pitt

Washington DC [US], June 20 : Actor Damson Idris recalled why he was horrified while shooting a scene for a sports drama film 'F1' with his co-star and onscreen mentor Brad Pitt, reported People.

In the Formula 1 racing film, Idris, 33, portrays rookie driver Joshua Pearace, who Sonny Hayes (played by Brad Pitt) mentors after he comes out of retirement.

During his appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Idris joked that he was worried about losing his job after filming one particularly "rageful" scene, reported People.

"It's so funny working with Brad. He's such a beautiful human being, such a giving actor. We once did a scene where I had to scream in his face, and it was the biggest scene for me. I was so nervous," shared Idris

He continued, sharing, "In between the takes, I spat in Brad Pitt's face."

"It was an accident. It was a rageful scene," said Damson, saying that he "watched the spit go to Brad," who had a shocked reaction.

However, Pitt handled the incident like a pro, Idris added. "And then he kept going, and in my head I'm like, 'Oh my gosh. I just spat on Brad Pitt's face.' I was like, 'I'm going to lose my job now.' And I watched the spit the whole take, it was just there dribbling down," reported People.

After host Stephen Colbert referred to the actor as "This really promising, up-and-coming new guy named Brad Pitt," Idris replied, saying, "He is good. He has a really bright future, that guy,"

He continued, "I hope he sticks around."

He also recalled when he thought he came very close to meeting Pitt before his own Hollywood career took off.

"I used to work at the Lyceum Theatre. I was an usher there in London," he said, noting that he thought Pitt had attended a production of The Lion King there, reported People.

"The reason I worked there is because I wanted to spy on actors and try and learn, be a sponge. And one day Brad Pitt comes in to watch the play, and I'm at the back working. So I rush out, 'Oh my gosh, Brad Pitt's here.' And I don't catch him. I see blonde hair, blue jeans and some tan boots just walk out the door. I said, 'Wow, one day I'm going to work with him,' " Idris said.

"I told Brad the story. I said, 'Hey, when I was younger, I saw you. You came to The Lion King.' He was like, 'I've never seen The Lion King,' " he said.

Idris also shared once that he and Pitt drove the cars for their roles.

"We drove up to 180 miles per hour," he said, revealing that he "tried" to race against Pitt. "Brad is really fast. He is just such an amazing adrenaline junkie. He rides bikes."

While talking about his training for the role, Idris said it lasted about four months. "And it took us around two years to make this movie," he joked. "I had two years of F1 experience under my belt. Technically, I'm probably faster than Lewis Hamilton," reported People.

'F1' opens in theatres on June 27.

