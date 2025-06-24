Damson Idris says starring in 'F1' made him "drive a lot safer"

Washington DC [US], June 24 : Actor Damson Idris shared how starring in 'F1' made him drive differently in real life, reported People.

"I'm not going to lie, it actually made me drive a lot safer," he said at the New York City premiere of F1, adding, "I have so much respect for F1 drivers and the speeds that they reach and the amount of pressure that they're under while they reach those speeds."

"So yeah, now when I'm in the car, I'm definitely just cruising and minding my business," added Idris, who drove up to 180 mph while shooting scenes for the movie.

In the film, Idris plays Joshua Pierce, the rookie teammate of Brad Pitt's character Sonny Hayes, a former Formula 1 driver who comes back to the sport after decades away, as per the outlet.

According to the film's official synopsis, Idris' character is "intent on setting his own pace."

While preparing for the role, Idris "watched every single race". He and Pitt bonded well despite the acrimony between their characters.

"It was a seamless dynamic between us. As soon as they'd yell 'Cut!', we both sat in our seats and giggled," Idris said in May, reported People.

While talking about Pitt, he shared, "He'd be telling me stories of when he first met Prince and Sidney Poitier. And I'm like, 'Oh my God, this is just too iconic; you're a walking monument.' "

"I always say [Brad is] the most humble person and such a brilliant actor, and he wants you to win," Idris added. "And he did that for me the entire movie made a point of having the two characters be equals so I'm incredibly indebted to him, and I can't wait for people to see it," according to People.

F1 director Joseph Kosinski said at the premiere that Idris who has also starred in the FX series Snowfall "has it all," and he is excited to see where he goes from this movie, reported People.

'F1' is in theatres nationwide Friday, June 27.

